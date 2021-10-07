Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $424,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

