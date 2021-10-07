Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

