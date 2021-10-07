Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,550 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

