Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,707 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

