Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

GEF opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.