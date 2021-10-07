MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.65 ($9.00) and last traded at €7.37 ($8.67). Approximately 83,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.17 ($8.44).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on MLP in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 150.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $845.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.27.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

