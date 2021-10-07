Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,859 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,524,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $302.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.03. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

