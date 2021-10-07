Monavale Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $4,073.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $418.61 or 0.00771875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.61 or 0.00336721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,819 coins and its circulating supply is 8,852 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

