Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONRF traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.