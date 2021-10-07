Morgan Stanley Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

