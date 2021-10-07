Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Get Schroders alerts:

OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$48.10 on Thursday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.