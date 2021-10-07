Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $267.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

NYSE:LII traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.36. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,295. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

