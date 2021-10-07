Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of MORF stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morphic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 451,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Morphic by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 108,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

