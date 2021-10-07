Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.16. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.76. The company had a trading volume of 767,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.76. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,970,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

