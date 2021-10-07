Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,057,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Mplx worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in Mplx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx by 11.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Mplx by 85.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

