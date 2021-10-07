MPM Asset Management LLC Has $70.82 Million Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

MPM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,912 shares during the quarter. Repare Therapeutics accounts for 13.2% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MPM Asset Management LLC owned 6.14% of Repare Therapeutics worth $70,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $243,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock worth $6,121,158 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

