MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Has $59.99 Million Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the quarter. iTeos Therapeutics comprises approximately 9.9% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned about 6.66% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $59,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,843. The company has a market capitalization of $923.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,101. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

