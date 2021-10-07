mStable USD Price Reaches $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.05 million and $110,973.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.31 or 1.00041395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00068690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00539178 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

