Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$10.69 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

