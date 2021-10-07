Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $23.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 87,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

