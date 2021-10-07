Myriad 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,545.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $5.83 million and $24,545.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,801,014,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.