MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 3195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

