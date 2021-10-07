NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,932.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock valued at $74,770. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NantHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

