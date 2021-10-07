Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 1,073,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on NPSNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 112,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,364. Naspers has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.