National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

