Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $60.29 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

