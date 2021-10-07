Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

