Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,539 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 745,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 664,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,700 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 620,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

