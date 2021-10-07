Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,074 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 568,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 260,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

