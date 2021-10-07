Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,621,000 after purchasing an additional 405,012 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 155,086 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 127,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 754,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

