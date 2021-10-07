Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

