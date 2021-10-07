Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 4.6%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $646.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

