NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $46.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts predict that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
