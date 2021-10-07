NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $46.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts predict that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.