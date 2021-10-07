Needham & Company LLC Raises Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $48.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XENE. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of XENE opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

