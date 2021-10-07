Nektar Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,095 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 524% compared to the average volume of 816 put options.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NKTR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

