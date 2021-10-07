Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.75 ($86.76).

Shares of NEM opened at €85.84 ($100.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €83.32 and its 200-day moving average is €68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €93.84 ($110.40).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

