NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.