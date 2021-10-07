Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.45 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $403.68 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,960,614,004 coins and its circulating supply is 28,119,190,985 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

