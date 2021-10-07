NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 20.7% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 563,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,660,313,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,430,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the second quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,862,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,191,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 9,057,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

