Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 59,886 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $635.67. The company had a trading volume of 175,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $640.39. The firm has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.62 and a 200-day moving average of $533.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

