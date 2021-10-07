Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Netflix worth $3,619,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.84.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $638.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $640.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.