NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $370,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 70.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

