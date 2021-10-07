NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $23,150.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NTWK opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The company was founded by Najeeb Ullah Ghauri, Salim Ghauri Ullah, and Naeem Ullah Ghauri on March 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

