NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $15.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the highest is $16.80 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $9.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $56.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.37 million to $61.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 354,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $953.13 million and a PE ratio of -2,408.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

