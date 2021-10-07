Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 589,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

