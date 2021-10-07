Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

