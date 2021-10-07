Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

STIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

