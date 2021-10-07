Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 370,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nevro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

