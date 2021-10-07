New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.35 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.