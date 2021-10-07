New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $17.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 972.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,032.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 368,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,227,219. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

